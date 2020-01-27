Home States Telangana

Suspecting coronavirus, four persons kept in isolation ward of Hyderabad's Fever Hospital

Swab samples of the returnee who showed some symptoms of viral infection have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the results are awaited. 

Isolation ward at Fever hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad.

Isolation ward at Fever hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least three persons from Hyderabad who returned from China have been kept in isolation ward at Fever Hospital on the suspicion that they might have been infected with the novel coronavirus. The wife of one of the returnees is also kept under observation. 

The Telangana state health department has set up three isolation wards in other government hospitals as well as in Hyderabad to increase the bed strength of these wards to 100. Speaking to Express, superintendent of Fever Hospital Dr K Shankar said, "Three of the current patients under observation travelled from China, and one other patient is the wife of one these tourists. Due to contact with her husband, she has also approached the hospital to be kept under observation. Symptoms have been noted only in one of these patients whose samples have been sent for testing. The patients were admitted on Saturday morning and the samples were sent on the same night."

Isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad

Additionally, the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shanthi Kumari, Commissioner Yogita Rana, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy, and Fever Hospital superintendent Dr K Shankar interacted with the team of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in New Delhi, via video conference on Monday morning. 

Dr Shankar further added, "To tackle any possible, albeit unlikely, an outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic in the state, 40 beds have been set aside in three isolation wards in Fever Hospital and 20 beds in Chest Hospital. We are planning to provide 100 beds in isolation wards across the city to keep ourselves prepared."

Dr Shravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital too confirmed that 10 beds have been kept aside as an isolation ward to treat or observe any suspected cases of the coronavirus. 

