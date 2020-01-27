Home States Telangana

Telangana revenue staff irked by KCR’s corruption remarks

This, the employees’ association felt, would further instigate the public to commit violent offences. 

Published: 27th January 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Revenue Department employees are up in arms against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘branding revenue staff in the State as corrupt’. They said that it was unreasonable of the Chief Minister to blame the entire department because of a few corrupt officers. The employees’ associations took a strong objection to Rao’s statement in a press conference on Saturday, which claimed that the Revenue Department was the most corrupt in the State. The Chief Minister had also spoken about “people entering MRO offices with petrol bottles”. This, the employees’ association felt, would further instigate the public to commit violent offences. 

Speaking to Express, the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) president Vanga Ravinder Reddy said that the Revenue Department has been assigned to do almost all the official works under the sky. “We were given the works with regard to population control, pulse polio, welfare hostel admissions, irrigation, mid-day meals, surveys, election work and whatnot. This is the most performing department, and we are being called the most corrupt because of a few officers.” 

Demanding action against the erring officials, he said, “We request the government to take stringent action against the erring officials. There could be hardly 10 per cent of corrupt officers in the department who are working in and around Hyderabad.” The government’s welfare schemes like Shaadi Mubarak was initially given to the Minority Welfare Department but was later allotted to the Revenue Department because of the trust it holds, he added. “There are many other departments where corruption is rampant but only the Revenue Department is targeted because it is visible and connected to the public,” he said.

Referring to Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy’s case, the TRESA president said, “Why is that the passbooks for Vijaya Reddy killers have not yet been sanctioned? It is because they don’t possess any land. But unnecessarily, the tahsildar was blamed for it.”

