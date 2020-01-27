Triumphant TRS set to bag majority of mayor and chairperson posts

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After an overwhelming victory in the municipal elections, which saw all the 129 urban local bodies (ULBs) comprising of 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations to the polls, the TRS is all set to bag 91 posts of mayor, deputy mayor of municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson of municipalities. The Congress, BJP and AIMIM are likely to get six, three and two ULBs respectively on their own.

Though people gave a fractured mandate in 27 ULBs, in all likelihood the TRS is likely to bag majority of top posts in those ULBs with support from friendly parties like AIMIM, independent candidates. The TRS also has the advantage of their MLAs, MLCs and MPs voting as ex-officio members where required for the election of mayors and chairpersons.

As per the notification issued by the Telangana State Election Commission, the election for the top posts of the municipalities and municipal corporations will take place on Monday. The Model Code of Conduct is in enforce for the indirectly elected offices of ULBs. During the past indirect elections, it has been often noticed that various political parties and other influential candidates organise “camps” by confining the elected representatives for extended periods of time, ostensibly to protect them from being won over by the opponents. Camps involve housing in secret or unknown locations usually in luxurious settings that involve incurring of large expenditure, the SEC officials said.

The indirect elections tend to afford undue opportunities by influential parties and persons. Party in power tends to enjoy additions advantage because of its overt and covert influence over the government machinery. Employment of all such illegal measures tend to distort healthy democratic functioning besides breaching the trust reposed by voters in their representatives.

It is not rare to see instances where newly elected representatives yield to such measures by voting against the whips issued by their respective parties. Hence, with a view to rein in the illegal practices of bribing, exertion of undue influence on the elected representatives, the SEC decided to enforce the MCC and it will be in place till the completion of indirect election of the ULBs, they added.

Meanwhile, a Gazetted Officer authorised by district collector will conduct elections in accordance with the procedure laid down in the said Act and Rules. For Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, counting of votes will take place on Monday and election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Wednesday.

KTR in consultations with colleagues to finalise list

TRS working president KT Rama Rao has gone into consultations with his party colleagues to select the candidates for the posts of corporation mayors and municipal chairpersons. According to sources, Rama Rao will submit the list to Chief Minister KCR for final approval and the party’s decision would be communicated to the local leadership by Monday morning