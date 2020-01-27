TRS to rely on ex officio members in Kollapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS leadership is planning to wrest Kollapur Municipality with the help of ex officio members since it does not have majority number of seats. After former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao fielded a panel of rebels in all the 20 seats of the municipality in protest against the party promoting MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, who joined the TRS after winning Kollapur Assembly seat on Congress ticket.

Though the TRs leadership has asked Krishna Rao to withdraw his panel, he did not pay any attention as he was sore that party working president KT Rama Rao has given all the 20 B forms to Harshavaradhan Reddy, who did not bother to give even one to Krishna Rao. The TRS won nine seats just three short of magic number while Jupalli won 11 seats who needs one more seat to capture both the chairman and vice-chairman posts. The TRS is contemplating to obtain the three votes that it requires from ex officio members.