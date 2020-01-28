7 accused of tribal woman’s rape held

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Raghunadhapalem police on Monday arrested all seven accused in the rape of a tribal woman in a cotton field near Haryatanda village in Raghunadhapalem mandal on January 24.

Speaking to the media, Khammam police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal stated that on Friday, two persons had kidnapped a 36-year-old tribal woman from her house and forcefully took her to the cotton field on a motor bike.

Later, five more people arrived and proceeded to rape her. They fled the spot as soon as they heard the police siren, leaving the woman in the bushes.

The victim lodged a complaint in the police station on Saturday, after which the police formed a special team to nab the accused. Based on a tip off on Monday, the police nabbed the accused at Kai-Kondaigudem village cross road.