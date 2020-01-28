Road Safety Week: Telangana transport Minister P Ajay Kumar calls on youth to reduce accident rates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar kicked off Road Safety Week on Monday and called on the youth to help make roads safer. The minister launched a blood donation drive and spoke on the importance of wearing a helmet while driving.

"Motorists must maintain a certain degree of vigilance. As the number of vehicles in the city is growing rapidly, it is even more important now to follow road rules,' said Ajay Kumar. Officials from various departments noted that most of the accidents involve two-wheeler riders dying as they do not wear helmets.

"Without the participation of the youth, the State cannot reduce its accident rates. Nearly 75-80 per cent of those dying on roads are of the age bracket 15-45 years, making youth participation crucial," noted Krishna Prasad, DG

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar released a road safety manual for driving schools that illustrated the various rules that can make roads safer. Officials noted from now, road accidents will be seen as a calamity and not an accident as in almost all cases, the incident is the result of negligence.