Take inspiration from martyred officer KS Vyas: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy tells cops

HYDERABAD: DGP M Mahender Reddy said policeman must take inspiration from slain IPS officer KS Vyas. Speaking at the 24th KS Vyas Memorial Lecture held on Monday at Telangana State Police Academy, the DGP spoke of the number of reforms that were introduced by the slain IPS officer during his service.

“Vyas used to take best decisions in emergency situations and that made him a good officer. Police officers must be courageous and should be trained properly. They need to have knowledge of the law while enforcing it,” the DGP said.

Speaking at another event ‘International Customs Day 2020’, M Mahender Reddy listed out the Acts that the State Police Department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) should strive to enforce. He assured police support to the CBIC in achieving their goals.

Pointing out the duties of the law enforcing agencies, the DGP said, "There are many enforcement departments who work to achieve the three values — sustainability, prosperity and planning — and Customs is an important organisation of governance fostering a high value. The kind of work that the Customs has been doing for decades to keep in tune with the changes in the international trade and business requirements of the industry is commendable."