Telangana court to pronounce verdict of Hajipur rape and murder case on February 6

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Judgments in the serial rape and murder cases at Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district, and in Kumurambheem Asifabad district that were to be pronounced on Monday, have been postponed by the respective courts.

The Court of the I Additional District Judge and Special Court for POCSO cases at Nalgonda posted the judgment to February 6. The court completed the trial proceedings and heard from the prosecution and defence in the cases that came to light in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the judgement was postponed to January 30 in the case of a tribal woman being gang raped and murdered by three persons at Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

The Fifth Additional Sessions Court in the Adilabad district designated as the special court to try the case on Monday, posted the hearing of the case. The tribal woman, a mother of two was kidnapped, raped and killed in the cotton fields in November 2019.