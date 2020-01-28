Telangana government to implement Delhi’s Bhagidari system in State

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao announced that the State would follow in the Delhi government’s footsteps and implement the ‘Bhagidari System’ -- which promotes civic participation in local governance -- in all the urban local bodies in the State. In this regard, four committees, namely youth, women, senior citizens and residential welfare, will be be constituted in every civic body.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan after the TRS bagged over 93 per cent of the State’s civic bodies in the Chairperson/Mayor elections held on Monday, Rama Rao said that he would primarily concentrate on governance in the municipalities and municipal corporations from now.

Rama Rao added that the Bhagidari system, which is being implemented by the Delhi State government, would now be taken up in the State as well.

The Bhagidari system is an initiative of the Delhi government to promote broad-based civic participation in local governance. It aims to create “greater transparency and accountability in administration” in order to improve "the quality, efficiency and delivery of public services".

The Minister also announced that digital door numbers would be provided to all the houses in the State with the help of the QR code system.

Birth and the death certificates would be issued online and a self-certification system would be introduced for the sanctioning of trade licences. The new Municipal Act would be implemented strictly, he said. Building permissions would be sanctioned within 21 days and task force committees would be constituted to take action against the illegal layouts or constructions.

“We will bring transparency in civic administration with accountability,” Rama Rao said. He added that governance in urban local bodies would be “citizen-centric” and would not give any scope for corruption. All the services would be delivered in a time-bound manner, he assured. The new Municipal Act has also proposed self-certification for the payment of property tax. If citizens submits wrong claims, they will have to pay huge penalties. If the officials get something wrong, they will be dismissed from service.

Towns, cities in state to get Rs 173 crore

KTR said ULBs in the State would get Rs 1,037 cr from the Finance Commission, and a matching grant of Rs 1,037 crore by the State govt. With this, all the towns/cities will get Rs 173 crore monthly, he added