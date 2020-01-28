Telangana government urges Boeing to set up Technology and Engineering division in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Boeing should consider Telangana as a hub for their ‘Technology and Engineering’ division, urged Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao during a meeting with Boeing International preisident Sir Michel Arther on Monday.

Rama Rao apprised the delegates and Arther of TSiPass, the State’s industrial policy, and the infrastructure that it has provided, leading to the growth of the aerospace sector in the State.

He highlighted that the top five IT companies in the world — Google Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Salesforce — have chosen Hyderabad to establish their largest campuses outside of the US, which is a testimony to the high quality workforce available in the State.

KTE also shared the State’s desire to establish a world class Aerospace University in Hyderabad in partnership with the industry and global academic partners.He invited Boeing to be a key partner in the initiative.

The Boeing team reportedly shared their delight on the progress made by Boeing’s manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, including the Apache and Chinook helicopter programmes.