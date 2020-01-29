Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao asks TRS MPs to raise issues beneficial for Telangana during Union Budget session

The party MPs were told that if there was any debate on CAA, NPR and NRC, the MPs should speak in accordance with the stand taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:25 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Parliamentary Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday

TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Parliamentary Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has directed the pink party MPs to raise the issues which would benefit Telangana, while exposing the faulty economic policies of the Central government, in the forthcoming Budget session of the Parliament.  

Rama Rao finalised the strategy to be adopted in the Budget session of the Parliament at the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. "Raise all the issues that will ultimately benefit the State," Rama Rao told the party MPs. 

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao and other MPs attended the meeting. Rama Rao directed the party MPs to raise issues like pending GST and IGST funds to the State, non-release of funds to Telangana schemes like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. "Mention that the Central government has not been responding to the demands of the TRS government in the last six years on several issues," Rama Rao said.

If there was any debate on CAA, NPR and NRC, the MPs should speak in accordance with the stand taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he told the party MPs. The TRS MPs were also asked to highlight, during the debate on the Budget, that due to the faulty economic policies of the Central government the country’s economy has collapsed and it had an adverse impact on the best performing States like Telangana. 

Due to the economic slowdown, there were problems like unemployment and other pressing issues dominated the country. "Demand the Centre keep aside political issues CAA, NRC and others, which are not at all useful to the people," Rama Rao told the MPs.

Other issues to be raised by TRS MPs included IIM, Industrial Corridor and National Design Institute. Speaking to reporters later, Keshava Rao and Nageswara Rao said that the TRSPP adopted a resolution hailing TRS chief KCR for stupendous victory in the municipal polls. 

"The party asserts that the credit for this spectacular success goes solely and exclusively to the inspiring leadership of our leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose indelible commitment to people, particularly weaker sections is exemplary and stands out nationally," the TRSPP resolution stated.Keshava Rao said that he would demand the Centre to include the TRS issues in the agenda of the Parliament.

