Mega hackathon held for schoolchildren in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will hold a school hackathon on problems in villages and surrounding communities on February 1. It involves 5,000 students from marginalised backgrounds and 60 per cent of them are girls.

It will be held simultaneously at 25 locations across Telangana, which include Chilkoor, Ibrahimpatnam , Shamshabad, Mahendra Hills, Narsing, Hayatnagar, Medchal, Saroornagar, RK Puram, Chevella, Choutuppal, Manakondur, Choppadandi, Karimnagar(Alugunoor), Wardhannapet at Madikonda, Warangal West, Thrimalayapalem, Dhanvaigudem, Palvanch, Kondapur, Adilabad, Itikyala, Siddipet, Bhongir and Dharmaram.

This event is being organised under ‘Mission Code’ introduced in TSWREIS. Project Mission Code is an initiative to encourage students learn software coding and leverage technology for problem solving.

Students have already toured surrounding communities and villages close to their respective schools to identify problems. Some of the problem identified include: improving the means of livelihood, women education, children falling into abandoned borewells and others.

They are working on these problems and will come with solutions by February 1. On that day, they will go back to the communities and implement the solutions. The Hackathon will be held for 6th to 9th graders who are in the age group of 11 to 14 years.

All the 5,000 students were trained in coding for 100 hours spread over 75 days. As many as 120 trainers and experts were invited from the corporate world to teach the kids.