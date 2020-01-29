Seven Independent corporators from Telangana's Karimnagar join TRS

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Though the ruling TRS won majority of seats in Karimnagar municipal corporation polls, the pink party candidates finished a poor third in seven divisions. In fact, some sitting corporators also suffered defeats by narrowest of margins. However, with as many as seven corporators joining the TRS, its strength was increased to 40 in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK).

For instance, Guduri Murali lost by eight votes in Division 48 where BJP’s D Anjan Kumar emerged the winner. Interestingly some candidates who left their respective parties after being denied the ticket to contest in the elections, tasted success after contesting as candidates of rival parties or as Independents. Curiously some of those candidates returned to their parent parties after the results were declared.

Akula Narmad, who left TRS for All India Forward Block, won from Division 11. Similarly, former Corporator Kurra Thirupathi deserted Congress and went on to win from Division 24 on TRS ticket, Guggilla Jayasri, who left Congress, won from Division 36 on BJP ticket and Choppari Jayasri won from Division 13 as a BJP candidates after leaving the ruling TRS party.

A day after the results were declared, three All India Forward Block candidates and four Independents joined the TRS in the presence of KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.The mayoral election for Karimnagar will take place on Wednesday.