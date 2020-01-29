Home States Telangana

Spices Board of India to soon have a regional office in Telangana's Nizamabad

The  Spices Board of India’s extension or regional office will soon be established in Nizamabad.

Red chillies

Representational Image. (File photo/Reuters)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Spices Board of India’s extension or regional office will soon be established in Nizamabad. The office will primarily address issues pertaining to turmeric farming and improvise marketing facilities.

Speaking about the Centre’s decision in setting up the Board’s regional office in Nizamabad, MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that the move would benefit turmeric farmers in the State. He is expecting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to officially announce the decision in the next few days. The extension office will be headed by the director of the Spices Board. 

A move to pacify?

Arvind argued that though the turmeric farmers in the State were seeking a special Turmeric Board, the Centre’s decision of setting up the extension office in Nizamabad would help farmers reap more benefits. "With this, the Centre will develop Nizamabad as the new marketing hub for Turmeric," said Arvind.

"Establishing separate boards for separate crops is an old practice that has not given expected results. Keeping this in mind, the Centre has come up with this solution, by utilising the Tread Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES). The scheme’s aim is to create appropriate infrastructure for the development and growth of exports through the engagement of Central or State agencies," the MP said. However, the TRS leaders and the turmeric farmers are expressing dissatisfaction over the decision. They feel that the move will not resolve their problems.

‘Centre’s decision will help farmers’

MP Arvind Dharmapuri said  that the Centre’s decision to set up the Board’s regional office in Nizamabad would benefit turmeric farmers in the Telangana State. He is expecting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to officially announce the decision in the next few days. 

