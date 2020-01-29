Home States Telangana

Telangana government discusses collaboration with US-based software firm Salesforce

Earlier, the company had announced to create 5.48 lakh jobs in India by 2024 and USD 67 billion in new business revenues.

Published: 29th January 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (L) and Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (L) and Salesforce co-founder Parker Harris. (Photo| Twitter/ @KTRTRS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A delegation Salesforce, a cloud-based software company based in the USA, met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to "discuss collaboration opportunities on a wide range of issues from to AI to reforestation".

Parker Harris, CTO and co-founder of Salesforce, tweeted, "Wonderful to meet dynamic Telangana @MinisterKTR to discuss collaboration opportunities on a wide range of issues from to AI to reforestation. Thank you @KTRTRS for supporting the growth of @Salesforce in #Hyderabad."

The official Twitter account of Rama Rao also tweeted, "A delegation of @Salesforce led by Co-founder @parkerharris, President Srini Tallapragada & Director @ShwetaRKohli  met Minister @KTRTRS  to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening their presence in Hyderabad and discuss collaboration opportunities in AI & sustainability."

Earlier, the company had announced to create 5.48 lakh jobs in India by 2024 and USD 67 billion in new business revenues. Salesforce had established a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad in 2016. It had also said that the company wanted to hire 1,000 employees in the city by 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salesforce KT Rama Rao
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp