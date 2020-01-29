Telangana government discusses collaboration with US-based software firm Salesforce

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation Salesforce, a cloud-based software company based in the USA, met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to "discuss collaboration opportunities on a wide range of issues from to AI to reforestation".

Parker Harris, CTO and co-founder of Salesforce, tweeted, "Wonderful to meet dynamic Telangana @MinisterKTR to discuss collaboration opportunities on a wide range of issues from to AI to reforestation. Thank you @KTRTRS for supporting the growth of @Salesforce in #Hyderabad."

The official Twitter account of Rama Rao also tweeted, "A delegation of @Salesforce led by Co-founder @parkerharris, President Srini Tallapragada & Director @ShwetaRKohli met Minister @KTRTRS to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening their presence in Hyderabad and discuss collaboration opportunities in AI & sustainability."

Earlier, the company had announced to create 5.48 lakh jobs in India by 2024 and USD 67 billion in new business revenues. Salesforce had established a Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad in 2016. It had also said that the company wanted to hire 1,000 employees in the city by 2020.