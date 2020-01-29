Home States Telangana

Telangana intermediate education's grievance redressal portal gets only 36 complaints so far

The State’s online grievance redressal system for Intermediate students that was launched earlier this month has received only 36 complaints so far. 

Published: 29th January 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s online grievance redressal system for Intermediate students that was launched earlier this month has received only 36 complaints so far. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had launched the Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System (BIGRS) website and app to address issues related to the upcoming Intermediate Board Exams, which will start on March 5. 

Students seem to find the BIGR website confusing. "We have noticed that students are finding it difficult to use the web platform. Therefore, we have decided to launch a social media grievance redressal system, the coding for which is being developed," informed a TSBIE official. So far, the BIGR app has received three grievances while the website got 33 grievances. Most complaints posted by education institutes and students are resolved.

A first-year intermediate student said he would prefer to vent his grievance via call or WhatsApp. "I prefer to have direct communication where I can explain my concern with ease. If I complain through the website, I do not know when my problem would be resolved," said Hareesh, from Narayana Junior College, Madhapur. 

The TSBIE official said that for a call centre and help desk, the body is still working on a proposal. “It will be launched with the social media grievance redressal system,” informed the officials.Over nine lakh students will appear for the exam.

Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System Board of Intermediate Education
