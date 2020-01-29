Home States Telangana

Telangana minister T Harish Rao urges Finance Commission to hike tax devolution to states

He also requested the panel to recommend the Centre to give funds to the State government’s prestigious schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao with FFC chairman NK Singh in Delhi on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday requested Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) chairman NK Singh to increase the devolution of taxes to the states. 

Harish Rao, who along with Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao called on Singh in New Delhi, handed over a letter written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the FFC chairman. Harish Rao requested Singh to provide more funds under FFC for providing basic amenities in the states and also increase the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. 

He also requested Singh to recommend the Centre to give funds to the State government’s prestigious schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Harish Rao told Singh that the NITI Aayog recommended to give Rs 19,000 crore to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha.  

Later speaking to reporters, Harish Rao claimed that FFC chairman termed Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha as “wonderful” projects. "As the FFC is giving its report to the Centre, we sought funds for maintenance of lift irrigation projects and also for Mission Bhagiratha," he said. 

Conference in Hyderabad

As the tenure of the FFC was extended by one more year, the chairman informed that the Reginal Conference of the Commission would be held in Hyderabad shortly. 

TAGS
NITI Aayog Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Mission Bhagiratha Mission Kakatiya T Harish Rao 15th Finance Commission NK Singh
