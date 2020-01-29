TRS-AIMIM cadre get into scuffle in Telangana's Adilabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Adilabad town president Shajidouddin, newly-elected TRS councillor of Ward 32 Moubeen, and few party activists got into a scuffle with the AIMIM candidate, who had lost the seat in the elections, and her supporters here on Tuesday.

TRS leaders had organised a rally celebrating the party’s victory. Reportedly, to spite the AIMIM candidate Mirza Amreen, they burst crackers in her colony. Irked, several AIMIM leaders threw chilli powder at them, according to sources.

The AIMIM candidate Amreen lodged a complaint against the TRS men with the police, claiming that Shajidouddin and his followers entered her house and beat her. She demanded that the police take action against them. Meanwhile, Shajidouddin lodged a complaint with the police claiming AIMIM women leaders threw chilli powder at them and thrashed them.