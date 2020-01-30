Home States Telangana

Civic polls results indicate Congress going further downhill

Interestingly, Revanth Reddy happens to be the front-runner for the post of the TPCC president.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent municipal elections have proved beyond all doubt that the downhill journey of the Congress is still continuing. Except Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who represents Bhongir in Lok Sabha, none of the aspirants for the TPCC chief’s post could shore up the party’s prospects in their respective constituencies.

Though the Congress has three MPs, only Komatireddy could ensure a semblance of respect for the party by winning four of the seven municipalities in Bhongir LS constituency. The others — A Revanth Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy — drew a blank in their constituencies.

For instance, in Malakajgiri, represented in LS by Revanth Reddy, the Congress drew a blank. The party not only lost in all the municipalities in the constituency but also the two municipalities in Kodangal Assembly segment from where he was elected to the Assembly in the past.

Interestingly, Revanth Reddy happens to be the front-runner for the post of the TPCC president.In Bhongir LS constituency, the Congress fared a little better. It won four municipalities of the seven in the constituency.  Komatireddy happens to be another contender for the TPCC chief’s post. This apart, under his leadership, the Congress gave a tough fight in Yadagirigutta, Bhongir and Choutuppal.  

The performance of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy was as disastrous as that of Revanth Reddy. The party could not win even one municipality in his Nalgonda LS constituency. He had let go off Nerucherla too, where the TRS scored a victory with methods which the Congress alleged were dubious and questionable.

Another contender for the TPCC chief post, D Sridahr Babu, who is an MLA now from Manthani, could not get even one municipality in his constituency.

Cong and BJP stunned: TRS
Hyderabad: Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman on Wednesday said that both the Congress and the BJP were shocked by the outcome of the recent municipal elections. They hailed the TRS party’s win in the civil polls as an unprecedented victory.  They also alleged that the TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has “unnecessarily created violence” as he lacked knowledge about the Municipal Act.

