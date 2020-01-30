Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao asks officials to immediately conduct PACS polls

The mandals which currently have no PACS will be sanctioned two while those with one will be get a second one.

Published: 30th January 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 09:14 AM

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the officials concerned to immediately conduct elections to the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). He said that the notification for elections to the PACS should be published in three to four days as the tenure of persons in charge is coming to end soon. The CM said that the entire poll process for the PACS should be completed and the newly-elected bodies  should be formed within 15 days.

It may be recalled here that the State government had already decided to strengthen the cooperative system in the State. As part of its efforts to strengthen the rural credit structure, the State government has restructured the PACS.

The mandals which currently have no PACS will be sanctioned two while those with one will be get a second one. The total number of mandals have increased to 573 in the State after creation of new mandals. After the reorganisation, 81 mandals have no PACS and there is  only one PACS in 272 mandals.

