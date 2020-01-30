Coronavirus: More than 170 Telugus to be evacuated from Wuhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: OVER 170 Telugu people in the Coronavirus-affected Wuhan in Hubei province, China need to be evacuated. According to Health Minister Etela Rajender, the State government has approached the Centre and are keeping track of the efforts to evacuate the stranded citizens out of Wuhan. We are willing to treat our Telangana-based people, and if required, quarantine them in the State.”

An official on condition of anonymity said, “Of the 170 Telugus, close to 124 are students, and the rest are tourists from Telangana.” Another senior health official explained that people who will be evacuated from Wuhan, incase quarantined, will be kept only under house-quarantine if no symptoms are visible. Daily inspections by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) team will be done. Only if symptoms are visible, will the people be quarantined in the isolation ward.

Medical facilities for Jatara

Asking people not to panic, Rajender said, “As the temperature in southern states is fairly high, there is less chance of the virus being active here. No need not panic over the epidemic. We are gearing up for the arrangements ahead of largest congressional Medaram Jatara where over 1.5 crore people are expected to attend.”

He added, “The health department director and principal secretary in coordination with other departments are making required arrangements. The government hospital near the Medaram Jatara venue is on high alert and would function 24x7.”