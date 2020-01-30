Home States Telangana

Five Gandhi Hospital staffers to get training at National Institute of Virology

Published: 30th January 2020 08:45 AM

Swine flu

Attendants of patients wear masks in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Gandhi Hospital gets ready to test suspected Coronavirus samples, five health officials from the hospital will go to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for training. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lab at Gandhi Hospital will be ready within a week to test suspected Coronavirus samples.

In the wake of this step, health department officials are planning to speed up the process of building the National Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) that has been stuck in the pipeline for over two years.
Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director, Public Health said, “Health officials will be sent to Pune for basic training purposes that include instructions on how to take a swab sample from a suspected Coronavirus patient, how to dispose off potentially biohazardous waste etc. The centre should be up and running within a week. We will also be getting test-kits from the Central government.”

The State based NCDC which was sanctioned in 2017 during the 12th Five-Year plan, does not even have a designated plot to start construction. However, a senior health official said, “Some plots of land required for the Telangana’s NCDC have been shortlisted, and the file has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office. The CM will decide where it will  be built.”

On December 13, 2019, a team from NCDC visited the State to inspect a building and plot in the State’s health office campus in Koti. The proposed `1 crore facility is meant to support the State’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and enhance State’s capabilities to keep a close vigil on the newer vector-borne viruses.

Gandhi Hospital Coronavirus National Institute of Virology
