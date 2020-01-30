FSMI develops new software to display Preamble on web browser

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In solidarity with the ongoing protests against CAA, NRC and NPR and to mark Republic Day, city-based Free Software Movement of India (FSMI) has come up with a new software that will display the Preamble to the Constitution every time one opens a new tab on Mozilla Firefox.

The Preamble to the Constitution has become an important tool for protestors as they recite it at demonstrations to indicate that CAA, NRC and NPR are ‘anti-Constitutional’.

The browser extension, called ‘Preamble to the Constitution of India’, has been developed by engineering students affiliated to FSMI. Once installed, when a user opens a tab on Mozilla Firefox, the entire content of the Preamble of the Constitution would appear on the page. “This ensures that the people of India are well informed about their Constitution of India,” said FSMI.

The Preamble is available in the 22 official languages of the country. Launched this month, the browser extension saw an increase in its downloads on and since January 26. It has 62 downloads, and witnesses eight daily users on an average.

FSMI also announced its new project ‘GAFAM’ (acronym for Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft), which is a web extension that allows the blocking of all GAFAM clouds and domains. FSMI said that it also helps one to research how much one’s web activity is linked to these tech giants FSMI said that it also helps one to research how much one’s web activity is linked to these tech giants. “Free software and privacy activists can use it to expose how much of web is occupied by these tech giants,” said FSMI. It termed the project as their “fight against digital imperialism.”

Extension available for Mozilla Firefox

