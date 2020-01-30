Gangula snubbed, Sunil Rao elected Karimnagar mayor

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The mayoral election to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar witnessed a bit of drama on Wednesday when TRS’ Yadagiri Sunil Rao was elected unopposed to the post as per the instructions of party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

That the 13 BJP corporators, who also took oath on the day, walked out of the hall during the mayoral election came as no surprise. But the real surprise came in the form of Sunil Rao’s nomination by the TRS, after the pink party’s high command reportedly rejected the name suggested by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Kamalakar, according to sources, had proposed the name of his close associate and A1 contractor Vangapalli Rajender Rao. But the party sent the name of Sunil Rao, who was elected from Division 33, in a sealed cover, following which he was unanimously elected as mayor.

Vinod’s key role

Former MP and Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar reportedly played a key role in Sunil Rao’s election. Incidently, this is for the first time in the history of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) that a mayor was elected without the support from other party members.

Challa Swaroopa Rani, who won from Division 37, was elected unanimously as deputy mayor. Meanwhile, it is learnt that TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his displeasure over the party winning just 33 seats in the corporation and he had reportedly sought explanation from the minister.

While Vinod Kumar visited MCK and congratulated the new mayor and deputy mayor, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan informed the media that both the names were proposed under the directions of CM KCR. In the MCK, which comprises 60 divisions, the ruling TRS won 33 divisions but its number went up to 40 after seven corporators -- three from All India Forward Block and four Independents -- joined the pink party after the results were declared.