Home States Telangana

Getting fancy numbers a click away

Called the Automatic Online Service for e-bidding, the system was launched by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic jams are a bane for commuters and the recent plan to integrate various transport systems could be the ideal solution |

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are asking yourself what it takes to get a fancy registration number, fret not, as it can be done with the click of a mouse. With the Transport Department digitising the bidding system for fancy numbers in the State, the vehicle-users can bid for any number of their choice online.

Called the Automatic Online Service for e-bidding, the system was launched by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

As per the new process introduced on the Transport Department website, bidding for a fancy number and paying the entry fee can be done without the involvement of the officials concerned.  “We implemented the automatic online system for nearly 59 citizen services back in 2016 itself except the bidding process for fancy numbers. Now with the introduction of online bidding, the process will be more transparent, without any manual intervention,” the Minister said. In the new system, applicants merely have to visit the Transport Department website and click on the option ‘Special Number’. When the portal opens, they would see a series of available numbers and the applicable service fee payable for bidding for the numbers that they select.  

Once they select the number, they would be directed to a payment gateway. After paying the fee, the applicants would get a digital receipt and an SMS with the reference number, the special number opted, MeeSeva transaction number and the fee paid. They would then be eligible for taking part in the bidding process.

This entire process has to be done between 9 am and 1 pm. If there are no others bidding for the selected number, one can go ahead and reserve the number by paying the stipulated amount. If not, they would receive an SMS to submit the bid amount for the special number between 2 pm and 4 pm. After 4 pm, they will be sent an SMS about the application status, as to whether they bid the highest, and won or not.
The system would be run on trial basis for the next 10 days, and from February 10, the e-bidding website will be open for use by citizens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fancy numbers fancy registration number
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp