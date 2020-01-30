Getting fancy numbers a click away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are asking yourself what it takes to get a fancy registration number, fret not, as it can be done with the click of a mouse. With the Transport Department digitising the bidding system for fancy numbers in the State, the vehicle-users can bid for any number of their choice online.

Called the Automatic Online Service for e-bidding, the system was launched by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

As per the new process introduced on the Transport Department website, bidding for a fancy number and paying the entry fee can be done without the involvement of the officials concerned. “We implemented the automatic online system for nearly 59 citizen services back in 2016 itself except the bidding process for fancy numbers. Now with the introduction of online bidding, the process will be more transparent, without any manual intervention,” the Minister said. In the new system, applicants merely have to visit the Transport Department website and click on the option ‘Special Number’. When the portal opens, they would see a series of available numbers and the applicable service fee payable for bidding for the numbers that they select.

Once they select the number, they would be directed to a payment gateway. After paying the fee, the applicants would get a digital receipt and an SMS with the reference number, the special number opted, MeeSeva transaction number and the fee paid. They would then be eligible for taking part in the bidding process.

This entire process has to be done between 9 am and 1 pm. If there are no others bidding for the selected number, one can go ahead and reserve the number by paying the stipulated amount. If not, they would receive an SMS to submit the bid amount for the special number between 2 pm and 4 pm. After 4 pm, they will be sent an SMS about the application status, as to whether they bid the highest, and won or not.

The system would be run on trial basis for the next 10 days, and from February 10, the e-bidding website will be open for use by citizens.