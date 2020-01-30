Home States Telangana

Jagadish Reddy says State will get requisite power supply

Published: 30th January 2020 08:52 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ANTICIPATING that the power demand in the State will touch 13,000 MW per day soon, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that the government will provide the required power supply without any interruption.

At a review meeting with officials here on Wednesday, the Energy Minister said that even if the demand for power will increase, the officials should ensure that they provide the required power to the people without any interruption.

The Minister said that the demand for power in the State was growing every year after the State started to provide 24X7 power supply to farmers. He said that on August 30, 2019, the power demand was recorded at 11,703 MW. In the present season, the daily demand is 11,500 MW. “However, the demand is expected to touch 13,000 MW. Officials should ensure that there are no technical problems in providing 13,000 MW power,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The Minister called upon the energy officials to participate in the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had decided to provide uninterrupted power to farmers.

Special chief secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra, TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL chairman and managing director G Rahuma Reddy and NPDCL chairman and managing director A Gopal Rao were present at the review meeting.

