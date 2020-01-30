Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao delighted as Telangana tops economic growth index

With a score of 82, Telangana topped the country, according to SDG India Index 2019.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed happiness over Telangana being ranked No.1 in the country in the ‘Decent work and economic growth’ category as per the SDG India Index 2019 (Sustainable Development Goals). These goals are set by the UNDP.

With a score of 82, Telangana topped in the country. In a tweet, he said: “Fabulous news. Delighted to hear that Telangana is doing well where it matters: Inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

The Minister was pleasantly surprised when the UNDP tweeted earlier in the day that Telangana had emerged as the best performing State in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all on the SDG India Index 2019.

After Telangana, AP and Karnataka stood in second place with a score of 72. According to the Niti Aayog website, Telangana improved in several SDG goals in 2019 as compared to 2018.  The overall score of TS increased to 67 in 2019 as against 61 in 2018.

