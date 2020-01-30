Home States Telangana

Pending cases with CID almost double since 2014

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State Central Investigation Department (CID) may seem as an ace crime-fighting department, however, the number of pending cases with its has almost doubled since 2014.
According to a reply to an RTI query filed by the Forum for Good Governance, the CID has 400 pending cases to its name, while it was around 240 when the state was formed in 2014.

The FGG has written to the Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, asking him to review the functioning of CID in the state and improve its performance. “The CID is entrusted with the job of investigation and submitting a report to the government without any influence, as soon as possible. Over the years, the money sanctioned for CID staff has increased and so did the number of pending cases. We asked the Chief Secretary to kindly review and improve performance of the CID,” said FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy.

He said that many important cases referred to the CID are pending, including the `2,000-crore Indiramma scam and the recent Intermediate examination debacle. However, the CID is just sitting on it, said Padmanabha.

