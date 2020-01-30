Home States Telangana

Post strike, RTC occupancy falls by 3 per cent

Officials maintain this is due to people getting used to using their personal transport which they turned to during the 52-day long bus strike.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:47 AM

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar signing papers for the launch of new RTC services in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC Occupancy Ratio (OR) has taken a hit with the total occupancy in RTC buses falling by nearly 3 per cent, said Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, at a press conference in the city on Wednesday. He said that post the RTC bus strike, the OR has fallen to 70 per cent, from 73 per cent pre-strike, indicating a sort of ‘deflection’ in RTC patronage. OR is the amount of space utilised in a bus, implying that on an average only 70 per cent of a bus is filled.

Officials maintain this is due to people getting used to using their personal transport which they turned to during the 52-day long bus strike. The issue is primarily seen on rural routes, more so, as ticket prices on Pallevelugu buses have been hiked. The officials have decided to follow a string of measures like improving service delivery by drivers and conductors. “Shout and load’ mechanism will be used, along with pausing for longer at traffic generating stops, where the conductors will spell out bus routes, and encourage passersby to board. We are also asking conductors to allow ‘hail and board’ mode of getting passengers. Even when there is no designated stop, the bus will allow passengers to board. The same ease will be made for alighting from buses as well,” said Yadagiri, executive director, TSRTC.

Another critical aspect that will help in maintaining and improving the OR is that the government has now officially stated that no private buses will be allowed on RTC routes. This fear had been around since a draft notification by MORTH approves the same, allowing shuttles to ply for city routes without permits. However, the Minister of Transport officially maintained that this will not happen in Telangana.

No private buses on RTC routes
The government has officially stated that no private buses will be allowed on RTC routes. The fear had been around after a draft notification by MORTH allowed shuttles to ply for city routes without permits

