Road to Laknavaram Lake shut till February 10

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has shut the road leading to Laknavaram Lake, 40km from Medaram, till February 10.

Devotees going to Medaram for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara are also making a visit to the lake. TSRTDC officials said that the single ghat road near the lake cannot hold as much traffic and therefore, they have decided to shut entry to the lake area till the jatara ends.

As a huge number of devotees are visiting the Laknavaram lake, there is huge traffic jam on Chalvai to Laknavaram. Also, the road leading up to the lake is under repair with several culverts still under construction. Therefore, officials decided to shut the road down until the jatara ends.

Laknavaram Lake is spread over an area of 10,000 acres and there are two hanging bridges connecting the floating islands on the lake. The capacity of the lake is 2. 35 tmcft and irrigates over 3,500 acres in surrounding villages, said TSTDC officials.