Tech Mahindra to offer companies cloud solutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tech Mahindra has launched a Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad to provide enterprises with access to technology and services they need to expedite their cloud migration.

The CoE will also deliver tailored solutions to help them develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions and improve workplace productivity.

In a statement, Vivek Gupta, the Global Head Cloud Services of Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra’s industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernisation of infrastructure, applications and data to the Cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud, will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future. As part of our TechMNXt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to enable customers drive growth and enhance customer experience.”

Ash Willis, Head of Channels and Alliances, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, said “We’re excited that Tech Mahindra continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud practice. Together, we provide our customers with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms to scale their business and ease their migration to the Cloud.”

In January, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao also inaugurated new centres of Tech Mahindra and Cyient in Warangal.