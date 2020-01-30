Telangana High Court holds three officers guilty of contempt

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has cracked the whip on officials who were found to be defying the Supreme Court as well as its orders in two different cases.

In the first case that deals with Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, which is part of the mammoth Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Telangana High Court sentenced Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) cum Revenue Divisional Officer Jayachandra Reddy to two-months imprisonment and imposed a fine of `2,000 in two contempt cases.

Besides, the court imposed a fine of `2,000 on two IAS officers - Siddipet District Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and the then District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, who is presently the Collector of Rajanna Sircilla district, and directed them to pay the fine in four weeks failing which they should undergo imprisonment for a month.

While setting aside the compensation award passed earlier, the court directed the authorities concerned to initiate fresh proceedings and pay all benefits under the Land Acquisition Act-2013 within six months.

While directing the three officers to pay costs of ` 2,000 to each of the petitioners, the court also ordered that an adverse entry should be recorded in the service records of these officers.

“As District Collectors, it was their duty to ensure compliance with the court orders. They have both miserably failed in doing so. This throws serious doubts over their administrative capabilities. I hold that they have abetted the respondent officer concerned (Special Deputy Collector - land acquisition) for violation of the court orders by their inaction,” Justice MS Ramachandra Rao said in his order.

The judge passed this order recently in two contempt cases filed separately by M Ram Reddy and 10 others, and G Laxmi seeking to punish the authorities concerned for failure to implement earlier orders of the court.

As more than two years have elapsed, the judge directed the present District Collector and other authorities concerned to initiate fresh proceedings under the Act as regards the petitioners and pay them all the benefits that they are entitled to by strictly following the provisions of the Act, within six months. As for the jail term for Jayachandra Reddy, the judge suspended the sentence for four weeks to facilitate the officer to move an appeal against the order.

In the second case, the High Court, taking a serious note of a police officer willfully disobeying the guidelines of the Supreme Court in arresting a person, sentenced Sub-Inspector Ashok Naik attached to SR Nagar police station to four weeks of imprisonment and asked him to pay fine of `2,000 in a contempt case.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao had recently passed this order while allowing a contempt case filed by R Omkar Varma against the said police officer for arresting him without issuing any notice under Section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in a case registered at Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar police station in the city.

The case was registered against Varma on June 25 last year based on a complaint by a woman alleging that he took an amount of `10,000 from her and her mother to find the hidden treasures by digging in their house. After he started the digging work, he went missing.

She traced him and demanded him to return her money, but he avoided her on one pretext or the other. When she went to his house, she was abused by the petitioner’s wife and brother-in-law. She then lodged a complaint in the said police station and a case was registered under Sections 420, 354 and 509 of the IPC.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, Justice Rao said prima facie, the complaint itself was vague. The judge found that no date was mentioned in the FIR as to when the petitioner had met the complainant, nor the date when the said amount was allegedly given to him. The respondent police officer had not even given the details of any other criminal case as alleged against the petitioner.

