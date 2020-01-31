Home States Telangana

17 IAS officers from Telangana await postings

As many as 17 IAS officers, who have completed their training, are yet to get their postings in the State.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:58 AM

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 17 IAS officers, who have completed their training, are yet to get their postings in the State. They are continuing to work as “special officers” in the districts, where they completed their basic training.

Though the Telangana State is facing the dearth of IAS officers, especially after the reorganisation of districts into 33, it is surprising that the government is not using their services suitably. These “special” 17 belong to the 2016 and 2017 batches.

According to official sources, as many as nine IAS officers of the 2016 batch and eight IAS officers of 2017 batch are continuing to work as “special officers”. After the initial training, the IAS officers would normally be posted as sub-collectors in the districts.

If an IAS officer is not given any posting, he or she would not get the monthly salary. That is the reason why the State government is continuing them as “special officers” in the same districts that they were trained in. It means that the State government, without extracting any useful work from them, has been paying salary to these “special officers”. All the 17 officers are at “level 10 in the pay matrix”. “No other State government is keeping the trained IAS officers idle like Telangana,” a senior IAS officer remarked.

“They should be given postings as sub-collectors. But the State government is of the view that the new officers are not amenable and will not heed the words of their political bosses,” another senior IAS officer said, while finding fault with the State government’s decision.

A few months ago, the Telangana IAS Officers’ Association adopted a resolution at its meeting and submitted a memorandum to the then Chief Secretary SK Joshi requesting him to issue posting orders to 2016 and 2017 IAS officers.

The 2016 IAS officers completed their training in October 2018 and the 2017 IAS officers completed their training in October 2019.

“The 2016 batch IAS officers have been waiting for the postings for over a year now,” an IAS officer said.
One senior official, however, stated that the ordeal of the officers would come to an end as soon as the state government has decided to issue them posting orders.

