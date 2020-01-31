Home States Telangana

BJP seeks high-level inquiry into ‘irregularities’ in civic elections

While urging the governor to suspend MP Keshava Rao, he said that a strict actin should be taken against Tukkuguda Municipal Election Officer Rajeshwar Reddy for supporting the ruling party.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP delegation submits a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation, led by its State unit president K Laxman, submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, seeking her intervention in ordering a high level inquiry into the alleged irregularities in conduct of the recent municipal elections.

During the entire course of elections, the ruling TRS party has resorted to blatant misuse of power right from the stage of issuing notification to the final phase of polls, the BJP said in its memorandum to the governor.

The TRS in its anxiety to grab as many municipalities as possible, irrespective of whether they have numbers or not, subverted all the procedures and unfortunately the State Election Commission (SEC) has remained a mute spectator to the entire process, Laxman said.

The people’s representatives belonging to the ruling party acted as per their whims and fancies and voted as ex-officio members, by violating the rules in electing the chairman, vice-chairman, mayor and deputy mayor. Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao cast his vote as an ex-officio member, against the Telangana Municipal Act, even though he is an “outsider” to the State, the BJP leader added.

While urging the governor to suspend MP Keshava Rao, he said that a strict actin should be taken against Tukkuguda Municipal Election Officer Rajeshwar Reddy for supporting the ruling party.

