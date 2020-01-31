Kaseem has links with Maoists, police tell HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police told the High Court that the detenu Kaseem, associate professor of Osmania University, has links with the banned CPI (Maoist) party. The police, represented by P Narayana, assistant commissioner of police of Gajwel, filed counter affidavit in a habeas corpus petition filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of the State CLC, challenging the alleged detention of Prof Kaseem.

On receipt of information that Kaseem was receiving communication from top Maoists, the investigating officer conducted searches in his house and seized literature and digital evidence. Referring to the cases registered against him earlier, he said Kaseem and others have been collecting money from businessmen on behalf of Maoists. Further, it was established that Kaseem participated in a meeting of Maoists in Chhattisgarh.