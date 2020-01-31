Home States Telangana

KTR asks corporators, councillors to shun corruption or face consequences

During a chat with civic body representatives, Rama Rao says the government will not allow corrupt practices

Published: 31st January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the newly-elected municipal councillors and corporators at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a stern warning to the newly-elected civic body representatives as well as officials, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked them to “shun corruption” or face the consequences. During a meeting with the new municipal corporators and councillors at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said: “Don’t collect ‘mamools’ from the people. Be honest. If you indulge in corruption, you will be dismissed.”

“Whenever people construct houses, the officials and the ward members reach there first and seek ‘mamools’. This practice should go,” he said.While asking them to not indulge in corruption practices, he said: “If you do any mistake, the government will not spare you. You will be removed. Even if your minister or local MLA makes recommendations in your favour, the government will not heed that advice.”
“The government will not allow corrupt practices in civic administration. Transparency is the need of the hour,” he said while asking them to thoroughly study the new Municipal Act and work accordingly.

“Under the new Municipal Act, permissions for construction of buildings should be given in 21 days. Why should we delay in giving permissions. Are we going to manufacture rockets? No. Giving building permission is not that difficult,” he said.

Speaking about how the TRS has been winning election after the election right from 2018 Assembly elections, he said: “The Congress and the BJP failed to win the confidence of the people. The two parties did not even find candidates to field in many wards.”

He said that the people reposed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been implementing various welfare and developmental works.

‘Uttam should stay at home’
Hitting out at TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rama Rao said it was better for him to confine himself to home. “Uttam had always said that he had lost faith in the system. It is better for him to remain in the house, if he has lost faith. When Uttam lost faith in democratic system, the people have lost faith in Congress leaders at Delhi and in Telangana State.”

KTR appointed TFGCL chairman
IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has been appointed as chairman cum director of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited (TFGCL).  IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

UAE invites KTR
to investment meet The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has invited KTR to the 10th edition of the ‘Annual Investment Meeting’ (AIM) being organised under the theme “Investing for the Future: Shaping Global Investment Strategies”. The conference is scheduled to be held in Dubai between March 24 and 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao KTR civic body representatives
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp