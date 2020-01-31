KTR asks corporators, councillors to shun corruption or face consequences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a stern warning to the newly-elected civic body representatives as well as officials, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked them to “shun corruption” or face the consequences. During a meeting with the new municipal corporators and councillors at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said: “Don’t collect ‘mamools’ from the people. Be honest. If you indulge in corruption, you will be dismissed.”

“Whenever people construct houses, the officials and the ward members reach there first and seek ‘mamools’. This practice should go,” he said.While asking them to not indulge in corruption practices, he said: “If you do any mistake, the government will not spare you. You will be removed. Even if your minister or local MLA makes recommendations in your favour, the government will not heed that advice.”

“The government will not allow corrupt practices in civic administration. Transparency is the need of the hour,” he said while asking them to thoroughly study the new Municipal Act and work accordingly.

“Under the new Municipal Act, permissions for construction of buildings should be given in 21 days. Why should we delay in giving permissions. Are we going to manufacture rockets? No. Giving building permission is not that difficult,” he said.

Speaking about how the TRS has been winning election after the election right from 2018 Assembly elections, he said: “The Congress and the BJP failed to win the confidence of the people. The two parties did not even find candidates to field in many wards.”

He said that the people reposed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been implementing various welfare and developmental works.

‘Uttam should stay at home’

Hitting out at TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Rama Rao said it was better for him to confine himself to home. “Uttam had always said that he had lost faith in the system. It is better for him to remain in the house, if he has lost faith. When Uttam lost faith in democratic system, the people have lost faith in Congress leaders at Delhi and in Telangana State.”

KTR appointed TFGCL chairman

IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has been appointed as chairman cum director of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Limited (TFGCL). IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

UAE invites KTR

to investment meet The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has invited KTR to the 10th edition of the ‘Annual Investment Meeting’ (AIM) being organised under the theme “Investing for the Future: Shaping Global Investment Strategies”. The conference is scheduled to be held in Dubai between March 24 and 26.