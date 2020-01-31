PACS elections to be conducted on Feb 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) will be held on February 15. According to the schedule announced by the State Cooperative Election Authority on Thursday, the elections will be conducted for 906 PACSs.

Though the State government has decided to create some new PACSs, taking the total to 1,362, the elections will be held only for the existing 906 societies.

The election officers will issue notification on February 3. Nominations will be accepted from February 6 to 8, scrutiny of nominations will take place on February 9 and the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is February 10.

Polling will take place from 7 am to 1 pm on February 15, and counting of votes and announcement of results will be done on the same day. It may be mentioned that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to immediately conduct the elections to the PACSs.