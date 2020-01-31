Home States Telangana

Eamcet question paper leak scam: Staff of Narayana, Chaitanya colleges among 90 named in charge sheet

The accused have arranged camps in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhuvaneswar and Hyderabad and the students were flown to these camps to prepare for the exam with the leaked question paper.

Published: 31st January 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, who were connected directly and indirectly with the Narayana and Sri Chaitanya colleges, have allegedly played a key role in the TS Eamcet medical question paper leak scam that took place in 2016.

The CID officials, who are investigating the case, filed a comprehensive charge sheet in the court naming at least 90 persons as accused for their alleged role in leaking the Eamcet question paper for students and brokers.  “We have already filed the charge sheet in the court in connection with the case. A total of 90 have been named as accused of whom 64 persons including three staff of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana colleges were arrested after their role was established in the case. The trial will take place soon,” said a senior CID officer involved in the investigation.

Of the 90 accused, three accused died during the investigation of the case. The key accused Siva Bahadur Singh, Kamlesh Kumar Singh have obtained the leaked TS Eamcet medical question paper from one Ranveer, who was associated with a Delhi- based printing press where the question papers were printed. Kamlesh Kumar, a native of Bihar and advocate by profession, died during the probe.  

By paying huge amounts, Kamlesh and Bahadur Singh secured the leaked question paper and  circulated it in different places with the help of brokers who lured a number of students and parents by collecting huge amounts.

The accused have arranged camps in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhuvaneswar and Hyderabad and the students were flown to these camps to prepare for the exam with the leaked question paper.

Former dean of Chaitanya College V Vasu Babu, who was arrested by the CID officials in connection with the case,  is an agent of Chaitanya and Narayana colleges for getting admissions to students by organising camps in Bhuvaneswar.

It was also stated that after obtaining legal opinion regarding the charge sheet, the CID officials have filed charge sheet in the court. Of the 64 arrested, a majority of them were out on bail.

The court is likely to summon them at the time of trial.  On July 25, 2016, the CID registered a case in connection with the TS Eamcet-II -2016 (medical) question paper leak.

