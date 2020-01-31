Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana to increase isolation ward beds to 300

Oishani Mojumder By

HYDERABAD: As the country reels from the first confirmed case of Coronavirus, the State plans to increase the number of beds in isolation wards. The bed-count will be increased to 300 isolated beds, including the 100 that are already functioning at Fever, Gandhi and Chest Hospitals.

Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director, Public Health, said, “The 200 extra beds for an isolation ward will be accommodated at Sarojini Devi Government Eye Hospital. This is because the hospital already has 500 beds, of which only maximum 100 beds are in use. Therefore, we will make use of one entire building in the hospital and turn it into a foolproof isolation ward.”

As a measure of precaution, the State has planned to procure 25,000 N95 masks, 10,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and 25,000 sanitizers. The State already has 4,275 PPE, 11,570 N95 masks and 7,510 sanitizers.

Asking people to take precaution, Dr Rao cautioned people to avoid overly crowded places such as Numaish and the Medaram Jatara. “We are keeping a special watch on places like Numaish and Medaram Jatara. If any individual feels like they have flu like symptoms, such as cold, fever, cough, we urge them to stay at home and not visit public places. People should wash hands at least three to four times a day. While coughing and sneezing, people should use their elbows to block the spread of droplets.” You can either prevent it, or administer symptomatic treatment like it is done for swine flu patients. However, if the patient has a high fever and respiratory distress, they will be shifted to an ICU ward available at either Gandhi or Chest Hospital.”