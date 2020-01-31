Home States Telangana

TRS MPs ask Modi to protect country’s federal structure

Though several others wanted the Centre to give a free hand to the States on implementation of CAA, the Centre said that the Act has already been passed.

Published: 31st January 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao with TRS MPs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS MPs on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the federal structure of the country is protected. Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at an all-party meeting convened by the Central government in New Delhi, ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament, the TRS MPs said that widespread agitations are being staged against the CAA across the country.

“Several States too adopted resolutions in their respective Legislative Assemblies. It indicates the mood of the nation. The Centre-States relations should be maintained in a cordial manner,” Nama Nageswara Rao said. Speaking to Express after the meeting, Nama said that they want the relations between the Centre and States to be healthy. “We conveyed the same to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Though several others wanted the Centre to give a free hand to the States on implementation of CAA, the Centre said that the Act has already been passed. However, the TRS MPs said that in the wake of protests across the country, the Centre should rethink over the CAA and discuss it again in the Parliament.

It may be recalled that the TRS opposed the CAA in both Houses of the Parliament. The TRS
MPs told the Prime Minister that at a time when the Centre was passing through the economic slowdown and facing several other problems, bringing CAA and creating another problem was not correct.
Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said that though there was concurrent list, Central list and State’s list, in federal structure, the States too would have powers. Federal structure should be protected, he added.

Meanwhile, Nama Nageswara Rao said that the economy was in doldrums and the country was facing lot of other problems, the Central government should first address them. Bringing CAA issue would create yet another problem in the country, he said.

