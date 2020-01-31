Uttam accuses BJP, RSS of fanning communal hatred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP and the RSS of fanning communalism, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the saffron brigade has no moral right to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the 72nd ‘Gandhi vardhanti’ event at Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday, Uttam said that the BJP leaders have no right to even touch Mahatma’s statue or photos.

Alleging that the BJP, TRS and AIMIM are ignoring Gandhi’s doctrines, he said: “On one side BJP takes out ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to express its love for Gandhiji nd on the other, its leaders praise Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, as true patriot.”

The Congress leader also condemned the BJP’s attempt “to extract political gains out of Mahatma Gandhi while ignoring his ideals and teachings”.

Alleging that the BJP and AIMIM are having a secret understanding in Telangana to gain political mileage by dividing people on communal lines, he said that the incidents of violence and then the result of Bhainsa municipality elections were a clear example of how these parties are making political gains by creating divisions between communities.