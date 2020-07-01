STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Closure of schools due to COVID-19 deprives five lakh girls of sanitary napkins in Telangana

The distribution was done quarterly, and every quarter, adolescent girls were given 30 sanitary napkins each, which generally last for three months. 

Published: 01st July 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Vandalur Zoo, a popular picnic spot for school children, sees kids again as these school girls walk with their teacher for a trip to the zoo. (Martin Louis | EPS)

Until recently, adolescent girls across the State were being provided sanitary napkins under the Adolescence Education Programme( File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a menstrual health crisis in Telangana, where more than five lakh girl students are deprived of regular supply of sanitary napkins due to closure of schools. 

Until recently, adolescent girls across the State were being provided sanitary napkins under the Adolescence Education Programme (AEP), a State government initiative. Of the 5 lakh girls, 20,000 are students of 180 government schools in Hyderabad. 

Speaking to Express on the condition of anonymity, an official from the State Education Department said that to address the issue of menstrual hygiene, especially in rural areas and amongst low-income families, the State government had initiated the distribution of sanitary pads to girl students from Classes 6 to 10.

The distribution was done quarterly, and every quarter, adolescent girls were given 30 sanitary napkins each, which generally last for three months. 

“In addition to the pads, we also provided them with other grooming items like hairpins and handkerchiefs. The distribution was last done in December. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the schools were shut and we could not take up the distribution after that,” the official added. 

Back to cloth  

Arti, the daughter of a domestic worker in the city, considers herself lucky that her mother is able to buy her sanitary pads every month. However, she is not sure if they can afford it for long. She claims that many of her friends will also not be able to buy pads as they are ‘quite expensive’. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Reene Grace, from the Grace Foundation, said, “When we were distributing grocery kits to low income and migrant families, many women told us that they were not able to afford sanitary napkins. They were forced to re-use cloth strips during their period. In fact, I met a girl from a migrant family, who didn’t even have old clothes to use. There were period stains on her. Soon, we added sanitary pads in each of our grocery kits,” she said. 

Another activist said, “The pandemic does not stop menstruation and concerns regarding menstrual health. The State and Central governments should understand this and distribute sanitary napkins as an essential item.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 pandemic menstrual health Sanitary Napkins
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp