STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cloud over Station Ghanpur as man tests COVID-19 positive after function attended by over 80 people

Health officials are constantly urging the district administration to implement strict restrictions on mass gatherings in gram panchayats.  

Published: 01st July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct a door-to-door survey after a man tested positive for Covid-19 at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon.

Health workers conduct a door-to-door survey after a man tested positive for Covid-19 at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon. (Photo | EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: After a private employee who hails from Station Ghanpur and works at Hyderabad, tested positive on Monday, around 80 people including his family, friends and relatives are a worried lot.

This is because they attended a function he organised for his daughter two days ago at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Lack of surveillance in rural areas with regard to COVID-19 control is a major cause of concern.

Health officials are constantly urging the district administration to implement strict restrictions on mass gatherings in gram panchayats.  

As per rules, those who organise such events must inform the concerned Mandal Revenue Officer. The number of guests has to be limited so that in case anyone tests COVID-positive, it becomes easy to identify the primary contact.

But in rural areas of Warangal, people seem to be least bothered about COVID rules. According to district medical authorities, this is the first COVID-19 case in Ghanpur.

As part of Coronavirus control measures, the Hyderabad company where the man works, got all the employees tested.

After giving his swab sample, the man went to his village and organised his daughter’s function. The next day, the company officials informed him that he had tested positive. Gram Panchayat officials immediately started disinfecting residential areas and the Health Department is conducting a door-to-door survey. Jangaon DMHO Dr A Mahender said they traced 15 people who attended the function. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in India
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp