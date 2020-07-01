Cloud over Station Ghanpur as man tests COVID-19 positive after function attended by over 80 people

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

JANGAON: After a private employee who hails from Station Ghanpur and works at Hyderabad, tested positive on Monday, around 80 people including his family, friends and relatives are a worried lot.



This is because they attended a function he organised for his daughter two days ago at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Lack of surveillance in rural areas with regard to COVID-19 control is a major cause of concern.



Health officials are constantly urging the district administration to implement strict restrictions on mass gatherings in gram panchayats.

As per rules, those who organise such events must inform the concerned Mandal Revenue Officer. The number of guests has to be limited so that in case anyone tests COVID-positive, it becomes easy to identify the primary contact.



But in rural areas of Warangal, people seem to be least bothered about COVID rules. According to district medical authorities, this is the first COVID-19 case in Ghanpur.



As part of Coronavirus control measures, the Hyderabad company where the man works, got all the employees tested.

After giving his swab sample, the man went to his village and organised his daughter’s function. The next day, the company officials informed him that he had tested positive. Gram Panchayat officials immediately started disinfecting residential areas and the Health Department is conducting a door-to-door survey. Jangaon DMHO Dr A Mahender said they traced 15 people who attended the function.