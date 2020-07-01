STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Construction of new Telangana secretariat to begin in Sravanam period

As the old Secretariat buildings are likely to be demolished this week, the government may restrict the traffic around the building keeping in mind public safety issues.

Published: 01st July 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is going to get its new Secretariat building in one year and construction of the building is likely to commence in the auspicious month of Sravanam (mid-July). The initial estimated expenditure for the construction of the building will be Rs 400 crore. As the construction would take one year, therefore financial constraints would not pose a problem.

Already, as many as 10 agencies have presented their offers to the officials on the building complex. The State government may finalise one of the designs. The government has to take a call on whether to entrust the work of the new building to Roads and Buildings Department or to a private agency.

As the old Secretariat buildings are likely to be demolished this week, the government may restrict the traffic around the building keeping in mind public safety issues.

The old building is spread across 25 acres. However, the government would use a small portion of the land for the construction of the new building and the remaining area would be used for developing greenery, sources said. The total area of the building would be around six lakh sq ft.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to have a state-of-the-art complex, which will have modern facilities such as video-conferencing.Lunch hall and other facilities would also be provided. The chambers of secretaries would be closer to the chambers of the Ministers concerned. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.

KCR wants to keep it simple, develop greenery

The old Secretariat building is spread across 25 acres. However, the government would use a small portion of the land for the construction of the new building and the remaining area would be used for developing greenery, sources said. The total area of the new building would be around six lakh square ft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp