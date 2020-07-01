Construction of new Telangana secretariat to begin in Sravanam period

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is going to get its new Secretariat building in one year and construction of the building is likely to commence in the auspicious month of Sravanam (mid-July). The initial estimated expenditure for the construction of the building will be Rs 400 crore. As the construction would take one year, therefore financial constraints would not pose a problem.

Already, as many as 10 agencies have presented their offers to the officials on the building complex. The State government may finalise one of the designs. The government has to take a call on whether to entrust the work of the new building to Roads and Buildings Department or to a private agency.



As the old Secretariat buildings are likely to be demolished this week, the government may restrict the traffic around the building keeping in mind public safety issues.

The old building is spread across 25 acres. However, the government would use a small portion of the land for the construction of the new building and the remaining area would be used for developing greenery, sources said. The total area of the building would be around six lakh sq ft.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to have a state-of-the-art complex, which will have modern facilities such as video-conferencing.Lunch hall and other facilities would also be provided. The chambers of secretaries would be closer to the chambers of the Ministers concerned. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.

KCR wants to keep it simple, develop greenery



