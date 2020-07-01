Karimnagar Deputy Mayor, two sons test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Two days after her husband tested positive for Covid-19, Karimnagar Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and her two sons contracted the infection on Tuesday, officials said.



Swaroopa Rani’s husband Harishankar is being treated at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, while the police traced 33 primary contacts, most of whom met several persons and participated in official programmes on Tuesday.



BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and some IAS officers are among those who accompanied Harishankar to a Haritha Haram event.



Kamalakar, Laxman Rao and SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao have isolated themselves for a week.