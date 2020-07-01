Telangana government to terminate services of outsourced employees from July 1

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In a major blow to the outsourced employees, who currently work for various government departments in erstwhile Medak district, the state government has decided to terminate utilising their services with effect from July 1, 2020.



According to sources, the authorities have already told the outsourced workers to not attend the duties from July 1, after receiving orders from the State government directing the officials concerned to layoff outsourced employees unless their services are mandatory without which the department can’t function.

The said decision was reportedly taken by the State government to fight the financial crisis which it has been facing due to the outbreak of Covid and the subsequent lockdown. According to sources, the government had outsourced several workers to inspect the works under Mission Bhagiratha scheme and ensure drinking water to every household. It is learnt that a total of 660 employees were outsourced to work as inspectors in field-level and as junior assistants for office works, of which 110 worked in erstwhile Medak district.

However, ever since the financial crisis started taking toll on the State, it has been formulating plans to reduce expenses, as per which the said decision was taken. Meanwhile, the outsourced employees said the government should have given them a onemonth notice before laying the workers off. This has left them in dire straits, especially during these trying times.

When Express contacted Sangareddy district Mission Bhagriadha SE Raghuveer, he said that government has directed them not to utilise the services of outsourced employees from July 1 and that they can’t do anything about it.

Government didn’t give a month’s notice’



