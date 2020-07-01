STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana natives stuck in Iraq’s Erbil due to COVID-19 lockdown demand flights home

With no job, they were having trouble sustaining themselves. The situation also took on a toll on their health.

Published: 01st July 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana natives stuck in Erbil protest outside the Consul General of India’s office in the northern Iraqi city.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 160 Telangana natives, who have been stuck in Iraq’s Erbil for the last four months, recently gheraoed the Consul General of India’s office in Erbil, after repeated assurances of the CGI on their return to India fell through. 

The group stormed the office demanding answers and alleged that while several flights were being arranged for natives of other Indian states, the same facility was not being extended to Telangana residents. The CGI had to call the Iraqi police to remove the protesters from the office premises. 

It has been a harrowing few months for Telangana natives in Erbil due to the lockdown. With no job, they were having trouble sustaining themselves. The situation also took on a toll on their health. When the Vande Bharat scheme was announced, they saw a glimmer of hope of returning to India. However, their hopes were short-lived, as not a single flight for Telangana has been announced by Erbil till date.

“First, those from Bihar left. Gradually, residents of all the other Indian states began leaving. Why are there no flights for us?” asked Dakshina Murthy, president Telugu Gulf Employees Welfare Association (TGEWA), Erbil.

Murthy, said that they had waited long and hard for a Vande Bharat flight, but recently opted to pay for a chartered flight so that they can return home. “We arranged a chartered flight for ourselves by paying around 650 dollars each. We got the money with great difficulty,” Murthy said. 

For their return, the Consul General had to ‘pardon’ the fines each resident had incurred for overstaying their visa. However, a day before they were supposed to depart,  they were allegedly told by the Consul that their fines could not be pardoned. Enraged, they decided to gherao the office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp