Traffic piles up at border amid fears of COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of vehicles lined up at the Panthangi and Korlapahad toll gates from Tuesday evening, as natives of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh drove back home fearing another lockdown.



According to reports, the rush started around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, and by 9 pm, over 2,000 vehicles had crossed over into Andhra Pradesh at the Panthangi toll gate, on the Hyderabad-Vijaywada Highway.



A similar situation was witnessed at Korlapahad toll gate.

Many migrant labourers, hailing from the neighbouring states, have been preparing to go back to their native villages to avoid getting stuck without work or pay in another lockdown, as the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana crosses the 16,000-mark.