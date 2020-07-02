A2 tiger still on the hunt for a territory

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A tiger which migrated from Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra to the State is moving around since two months in the districts of Kumrambheem Asifabad and Mancherial, in its search for a territory.

The tiger, which is roaming in Khagaznagar forest and Kawal tiger reserve, has not been able to find a territory as already two-three tigers are present in Khagaznagar and Bellampelly divisions in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The tiger entered Khagaznagar forest area in the State during the first phase of lockdown by crossing the Pranahitha river. Asifabad forest officials have named the tiger ‘A2’, and are monitoring its movement.