STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Canal breach a minor problem, oppn trying to make it big: Harish

The incident in which Kondapochamma reservoir’s left canal developed a breach has led to a war of words between politicos

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Describing the breach in the Kondapochamma canal as a minor problem, Finance Minister T Harish Rao hit back at the leaders of Congress and BJP for making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue. In the early hours of Tuesday, a breach in the left canal of the Kondapochamma Sagar led to flooding in the Venkatapur village of the Siddipet district.

Speaking to the media after attending various development programmes in Gajwel constituency on Wednesday, Harish Rao said: “Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is one of the biggest projects in the world and occurrence of minor problems while implementing such major projects is very common. But the Congress and BJP leaders have launched a ‘global campaign’ over the Kondapochamma canal breach issue.” Reminding the Opposition leaders about similar instances that occurred during their rule, the Minister said: “There were instances when entire projects were swept away during the Congress rule.

Sriram Sagar Project canal breached during the opening ceremony in Karimnagar. In July 2001, Palem Vagu was also swept away in Khammam district. Did the Congress leaders abandon the project citing defects when Yellampally project was swept away before it was completed? When Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnala Laxmaiah were ministers, the Devadula project pipeline burst like firecrackers. In Gujarat, the Sardar Sarovar project canal breached 200 times.

The list is endless.”“These leaders have forgotten about all those incidents and are now making allegations against the TRS government, which is condemnable,” he added. Lambasting the BJP leaders too, he said: “Recently Manoharabad railway line was swept away in floods caused by heavy rains.

Can we blame the Prime Minister? Will the BJP leaders keep quiet if we do so?” Further criticising the Congress party, he said: “They have an impression that the Congress is a global party, but today they have lost even the  Opposition status.” He also suggested that the Congress and BJP leaders seek people’s forgiveness for their mistakes, by sprinkling Godavari waters on themselves.

‘Repair works would be completed soon’
Finance Minister Harish Rao assured on Wednesday that the repair works on the Kondapochamma canal would be completed in just a couple of days and the release of water to Aleru Assembly constituency will continue as before

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (Photo | Express)
Sathankulam custodial deaths: Five policemen, including inspector Srithar, arrested
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp