Canal breach a minor problem, oppn trying to make it big: Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Describing the breach in the Kondapochamma canal as a minor problem, Finance Minister T Harish Rao hit back at the leaders of Congress and BJP for making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue. In the early hours of Tuesday, a breach in the left canal of the Kondapochamma Sagar led to flooding in the Venkatapur village of the Siddipet district.

Speaking to the media after attending various development programmes in Gajwel constituency on Wednesday, Harish Rao said: “Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is one of the biggest projects in the world and occurrence of minor problems while implementing such major projects is very common. But the Congress and BJP leaders have launched a ‘global campaign’ over the Kondapochamma canal breach issue.” Reminding the Opposition leaders about similar instances that occurred during their rule, the Minister said: “There were instances when entire projects were swept away during the Congress rule.

Sriram Sagar Project canal breached during the opening ceremony in Karimnagar. In July 2001, Palem Vagu was also swept away in Khammam district. Did the Congress leaders abandon the project citing defects when Yellampally project was swept away before it was completed? When Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponnala Laxmaiah were ministers, the Devadula project pipeline burst like firecrackers. In Gujarat, the Sardar Sarovar project canal breached 200 times.

The list is endless.”“These leaders have forgotten about all those incidents and are now making allegations against the TRS government, which is condemnable,” he added. Lambasting the BJP leaders too, he said: “Recently Manoharabad railway line was swept away in floods caused by heavy rains.

Can we blame the Prime Minister? Will the BJP leaders keep quiet if we do so?” Further criticising the Congress party, he said: “They have an impression that the Congress is a global party, but today they have lost even the Opposition status.” He also suggested that the Congress and BJP leaders seek people’s forgiveness for their mistakes, by sprinkling Godavari waters on themselves.

‘Repair works would be completed soon’

Finance Minister Harish Rao assured on Wednesday that the repair works on the Kondapochamma canal would be completed in just a couple of days and the release of water to Aleru Assembly constituency will continue as before